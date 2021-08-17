Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 2,270.8% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Sanofi in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Sanofi by 926.2% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Sanofi by 99.2% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sanofi in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 7.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Sanofi from $703.00 to $729.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanofi has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $391.00.

NASDAQ SNY opened at $51.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $130.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $44.76 and a 1-year high of $54.26.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.29 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 16.02%. Equities analysts predict that Sanofi will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi purchased 66,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,005.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

