Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 3,919 Shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) by 35.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,919 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schwab Charitable Fund increased its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 189.4% in the second quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 43,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 28,692 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 21.9% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,364,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,860 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, FAI Wealth Management increased its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 226.7% in the first quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the period.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF stock opened at $44.28 on Tuesday. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 1 year low of $31.44 and a 1 year high of $44.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.03.

