Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 70 Shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 99.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 35.2% during the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 6,250.0% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 498.9% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 64,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,340,000 after purchasing an additional 53,771 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XNTK opened at $157.86 on Tuesday. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $110.34 and a 12 month high of $162.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.91.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

