Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 700 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 16.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,910,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,475 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Crown by 4.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,682,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $745,548,000 after buying an additional 359,555 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Crown by 2.2% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,464,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,242,000 after buying an additional 73,444 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown by 11.4% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,443,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,149,000 after buying an additional 351,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,593,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,388,000 after buying an additional 73,577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

CCK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Longbow Research initiated coverage on Crown in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets cut Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

CCK stock opened at $107.35 on Tuesday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.92 and a twelve month high of $114.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.03.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.51%.

In other Crown news, Director John W. Conway sold 370 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $37,011.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,031,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,171,642.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director B Craig Owens acquired 2,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $105.62 per share, for a total transaction of $211,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,036 shares in the company, valued at $320,662.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

