Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $410.69 Million

Brokerages forecast that Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) will announce $410.69 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Atlas’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $414.59 million and the lowest is $407.10 million. Atlas reported sales of $386.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlas will report full year sales of $1.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Atlas.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $393.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.81 million. Atlas had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Atlas from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Atlas by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 251,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 5,168 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Atlas by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,078,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,862,000 after acquiring an additional 420,550 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Atlas by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 639,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 55.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATCO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.26. The stock had a trading volume of 355,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,470. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.12. Atlas has a 1-year low of $8.09 and a 1-year high of $14.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.55%.

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

