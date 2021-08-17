Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports. Atlas Technical Consultants had a negative return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 0.98%.

Shares of ATCX traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.76. 11,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,839. The stock has a market cap of $387.56 million, a P/E ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 0.35. Atlas Technical Consultants has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $15.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.37.

In other news, insider John Alex Mollere sold 10,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $121,934.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,334. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATCX. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 2,227.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 15,079 shares during the last quarter. 21.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas Technical Consultants from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Atlas Technical Consultants from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Atlas Technical Consultants

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

