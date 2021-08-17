Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atreca is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing its differentiated platform to discover and develop novel antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. While more traditional oncology drug discovery approaches attempt to generate antibodies against known targets, Atrecas approach relies on the human immune system to direct it to unique antibody-target pairs from patients experiencing a clinically meaningful, active immune response against their tumors. These unique antibody-target pairs represent a potentially novel and previously unexplored landscape of immuno-oncology targets. “

BCEL has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Atreca in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Atreca from $27.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Brookline Capital Management reissued a buy rating on shares of Atreca in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Atreca in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Atreca from $17.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of Atreca stock opened at $5.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $215.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.85. Atreca has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $20.29.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atreca will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCEL. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Atreca in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Atreca by 438.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Atreca by 730.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 5,599 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Atreca in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Atreca in the first quarter worth about $115,000. 65.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atreca Company Profile

Atreca, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics and immunotherapies based on a deep understanding of the human immune response. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response. The company was founded by Robert Axtell, Guy Cavet, Jeremy Sokolove, Tito A.

