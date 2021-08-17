AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Holdings Lifted by Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC

Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,518 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,116,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,896,379,000 after buying an additional 6,548,263 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,702,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,492,776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,679,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $898,387,000 after purchasing an additional 524,200 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 28,671,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $871,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,443 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,242,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $854,909,000 after purchasing an additional 874,730 shares during the period. 49.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of T traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.22. 331,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,942,352. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $201.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on T. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.12.

In other AT&T news, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

