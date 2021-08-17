AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AudioEye Inc. engages in creating cloud-based cross-platform/cross-browser screen reader solution for web browsing. It focuses on creating voice driven technologies to enhance the mobility, usability, and accessibility of the Internet based content in the United States. The company develops patented, Internet content publication, and distribution software that enables conversion of any media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on any Internet connected device. It offers Audio Internet (R), a software as a service technology platform to Internet and mobile publishers, developers, owners, and operators. AudioEye Inc. is based in Tucson, Arizona. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AEYE. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of AudioEye from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of AudioEye from $32.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded shares of AudioEye from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of AEYE opened at $10.73 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.52. AudioEye has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $44.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 2.17.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. AudioEye had a negative net margin of 37.98% and a negative return on equity of 55.65%. On average, analysts expect that AudioEye will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AudioEye news, insider Carr Bettis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $159,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 25,844 shares of company stock worth $408,591 in the last three months. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEYE. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in AudioEye during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of AudioEye by 415.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,442 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of AudioEye in the first quarter worth $137,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of AudioEye in the first quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AudioEye in the second quarter worth $200,000. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AudioEye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc provides software solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company provides patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

