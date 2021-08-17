Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Chairman Milton C. Ault III Buys 10,000 Shares

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Chairman Milton C. Ault III bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $27,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Milton C. Ault III also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ault Global alerts:

On Friday, June 18th, Milton C. Ault III bought 500 shares of Ault Global stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,350.00.

Shares of Ault Global stock opened at $2.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.47. Ault Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $10.94.

Ault Global (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.25 million for the quarter. Ault Global had a negative net margin of 76.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Ault Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Ault Global in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. F3Logic LLC increased its stake in Ault Global by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Ault Global by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 18,936 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Ault Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ault Global Company Profile

Ault Global Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power system solutions for the military/aerospace, medical, and industrial-telecommunication industries in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers custom power system solutions; high-grade flexibility series power supply products, such as power rectifiers; and value-added services for original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Ault Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ault Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.