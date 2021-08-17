Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Stake Decreased by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) by 35.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 34,469 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 14,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $69,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,936,393.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $218,150. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.46 on Tuesday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.94.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 242.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 million. As a group, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AUPH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bloom Burton upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

