Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU) Director Acquires C$13,875.00 in Stock

Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU) Director Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 18,500 shares of Aurion Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,869,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,402,036.50.

Lotan Holdings Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Aurion Resources alerts:

On Friday, August 13th, Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 30,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,100.00.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Lotan Holdings Inc. acquired 20,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,600.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Lotan Holdings Inc. acquired 20,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,800.00.

Shares of AU traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$0.76. 56,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,446. The stock has a market capitalization of C$75.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.19. Aurion Resources Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.74 and a 12-month high of C$1.68. The company has a current ratio of 22.09, a quick ratio of 21.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.93.

Aurion Resources (CVE:AU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Aurion Resources Ltd. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Pi Financial cut their price objective on shares of Aurion Resources from C$1.75 to C$1.65 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Aurion Resources Company Profile

Aurion Resources Ltd., an exploration company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Finland, Sweden, the United States, and Mexico. The company explores precious metals, gold and vanadium deposits, and base metals. Its flagship projects are the Risti project, which covers an area of 16,197 hectares located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in northern Finland; and the Launi project that consists of two blocks and covers an area of approximately 144 square kilometers located to the northwest of the municipality of SodankylÃ¤.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurion Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurion Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.