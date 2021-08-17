Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU) Director Lotan Holdings Inc. Buys 30,000 Shares

Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU) Director Lotan Holdings Inc. acquired 30,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.77 per share, with a total value of C$23,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,850,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,585,179.14.

Lotan Holdings Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Aurion Resources alerts:

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Lotan Holdings Inc. acquired 20,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.83 per share, with a total value of C$16,600.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Lotan Holdings Inc. bought 20,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.84 per share, with a total value of C$16,800.00.

Shares of Aurion Resources stock remained flat at $C$0.75 on Tuesday. 26,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,358. Aurion Resources Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.74 and a 1 year high of C$1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.93. The company has a market cap of C$74.03 million and a PE ratio of -24.19. The company has a current ratio of 22.09, a quick ratio of 21.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Aurion Resources (CVE:AU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aurion Resources Ltd. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Pi Financial reduced their target price on shares of Aurion Resources from C$1.75 to C$1.65 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Aurion Resources Company Profile

Aurion Resources Ltd., an exploration company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Finland, Sweden, the United States, and Mexico. The company explores precious metals, gold and vanadium deposits, and base metals. Its flagship projects are the Risti project, which covers an area of 16,197 hectares located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in northern Finland; and the Launi project that consists of two blocks and covers an area of approximately 144 square kilometers located to the northwest of the municipality of SodankylÃ¤.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurion Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurion Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.