Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.43.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AUTL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polygon Management Ltd. boosted its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 2.6% during the second quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,600,000 after purchasing an additional 64,286 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $15,166,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 85.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,272,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,023,000 after buying an additional 1,050,040 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $12,279,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $12,107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.
Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.03. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.93% and a negative net margin of 4,906.79%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile
Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 and AUTO8 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO1/22 for the treatment of dual-targeting CAR-T; AUTO3NG for the treatment of hematological cancer; AUTO4 and AUTO5 for T cell lymphoma; AUTO6NG for the treatment of programmed T cell therapies; AUTO6 for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO7 for the treatment of prostate cancer.
