Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF) Short Interest Down 34.0% in July

Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 34.0% from the July 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

ATNNF opened at $122.85 on Tuesday. Autoneum has a 12 month low of $115.10 and a 12 month high of $122.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.85.

About Autoneum

Autoneum Holding AG develops and manufactures acoustic and thermal management solutions for the automotive market in Switzerland. It offers multifunctional and lightweight components and systems for noise and heat protection. The company provides engine and e-motor encapsulations, frunks, outer dashes, hoodliners, engine top covers, engine and body-mounted absorbers, and outer trunk floor insulators; and underbody products, including under floor and under engine shields, wheelhouse outer liners, tunnel insulators, under battery shields, and heatshields, as well as battery and spare wheel pans.

