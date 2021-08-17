Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF) Short Interest Down 34.0% in July

Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 34.0% from the July 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
ATNNF opened at $122.85 on Tuesday. Autoneum has a 12 month low of $115.10 and a 12 month high of $122.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.85.
About Autoneum
