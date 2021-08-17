AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for AutoWeb in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now anticipates that the information services provider will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.01). Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for AutoWeb’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. AutoWeb had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 8.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AutoWeb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of AUTO stock opened at $2.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.00. The company has a market cap of $34.88 million, a PE ratio of -25.90 and a beta of 2.25. AutoWeb has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $5.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoWeb by 107.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 211,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 109,498 shares during the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AutoWeb during the first quarter worth $534,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in AutoWeb in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in AutoWeb in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in AutoWeb in the second quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

AutoWeb, Inc engages in digital marketing solutions. The company engages in assisting automotive retail dealers and automotive manufacturers market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers by utilizing digital sales enhancing products and services. Its consumer-facing automotive websites provide consumers with information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions and gives in-market consumers the ability to connect with Dealers regarding purchasing or leasing vehicles.

