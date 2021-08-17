Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) Announces Earnings Results

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ATXI traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.57. The company had a trading volume of 51,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,728. The firm has a market cap of $26.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.62. Avenue Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $12.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.37.

Get Avenue Therapeutics alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avenue Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 72,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Avenue Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Avenue Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Avenue Therapeutics Company Profile

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Avenue Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avenue Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.