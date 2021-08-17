Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) Announces Earnings Results

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ATXI traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.63. 70,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,197. Avenue Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $12.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.37. The stock has a market cap of $27.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.62.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avenue Therapeutics stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,905 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Avenue Therapeutics worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avenue Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

About Avenue Therapeutics

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

