Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It acquires, licenses, develops and commercializes products principally for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

ATXI stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.57. 51,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,728. Avenue Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $12.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.37. The firm has a market cap of $26.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.62.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts expect that Avenue Therapeutics will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $183,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 34.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 5,905 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

