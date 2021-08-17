Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.15% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Avidity Biosciences Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new class of oligonucleotide-based therapies called Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates(TM). The company’s AOC platform design, engineer and develop therapeutics which combine the tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies. Its lead product candidate consist AOC 1001, is designed to treat myotonic dystrophy type 1,and other muscle programs are focused on the treatment of muscle atrophy, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy and Pompe disease. Avidity Biosciences Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

RNA opened at $18.16 on Tuesday. Avidity Biosciences has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $37.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.02. The firm has a market cap of $684.09 million, a P/E ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.52.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.01. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 26.48% and a negative net margin of 846.95%. On average, equities analysts predict that Avidity Biosciences will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avidity Biosciences news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 14,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $362,957.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 800,000 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,400,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,303 shares of company stock worth $933,720 over the last 90 days. 16.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,700,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,726,000 after purchasing an additional 10,638 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 9.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,970,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,701,000 after buying an additional 170,482 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 86.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,757,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,336,000 after buying an additional 812,897 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 3.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,057,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,126,000 after acquiring an additional 35,256 shares during the period. Finally, Octagon Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 3.9% during the first quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 446,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,741,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

