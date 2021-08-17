AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AXS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AXIS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AXIS Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded AXIS Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 16.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 760,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,694,000 after buying an additional 105,548 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AXIS Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $391,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in AXIS Capital by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 192,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,547,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in AXIS Capital by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 27,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXS traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.04. 7,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.32. AXIS Capital has a 52-week low of $42.17 and a 52-week high of $58.61. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.88.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.55. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AXIS Capital will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.