Azuki Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges (AZUKI)

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. Azuki has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $35,108.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Azuki has traded 19.2% higher against the dollar. One Azuki coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000233 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00056345 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.16 or 0.00136512 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.36 or 0.00158222 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003966 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,948.69 or 0.99895649 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $433.09 or 0.00921513 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,238.31 or 0.06890363 BTC.

About Azuki

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Azuki’s official website is dokidoki.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Buying and Selling Azuki

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Azuki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Azuki using one of the exchanges listed above.

