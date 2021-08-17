B. Riley Principal 250 Merger (NASDAQ:BRIVU) Trading Up 0.5%

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BRIVU) shares were up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.96 and last traded at $9.96. Approximately 150 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 69,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.95.

Get B. Riley Principal 250 Merger alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger in the second quarter valued at $2,238,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger in the second quarter valued at $1,492,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger in the second quarter valued at $7,151,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger in the second quarter valued at $1,966,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger in the second quarter valued at $13,958,000.

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. operates as a subsidiary of B.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Principal 250 Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.