Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by Henry James International Management Inc.

Henry James International Management Inc. reduced its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 49.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,067 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,006 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BIDU. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Baidu during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 48.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BIDU has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $332.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $370.00 to $357.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $340.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $283.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Baidu has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.26.

Baidu stock traded down $4.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $142.44. The company had a trading volume of 436,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,082,097. The company’s fifty day moving average is $179.60. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.41 and a fifty-two week high of $354.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

