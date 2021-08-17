Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target Lowered to $357.00 at Benchmark

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its price target cut by Benchmark from $370.00 to $357.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BIDU. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Baidu from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $332.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. China Renaissance Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $300.00 target price (down previously from $325.00) on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $374.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $291.26.

Get Baidu alerts:

Baidu stock opened at $146.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Baidu has a 12-month low of $116.41 and a 12-month high of $354.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $179.60. The firm has a market cap of $49.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after buying an additional 49,735 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Baidu by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Baidu by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,916,000. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new position in Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,877,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.