Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,275,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,421 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.12% of Baker Hughes worth $29,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 628,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,370,000 after purchasing an additional 61,400 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 76,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 6,825 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth about $715,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 3,103,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,982,000 after purchasing an additional 706,742 shares during the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Baker Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.66.

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $212,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $1,254,900,134.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,767,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,255,963,892. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BKR stock opened at $21.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of -709.33 and a beta of 1.75. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 122.03%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

