BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Short Interest Down 52.4% in July

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 167,700 shares, a drop of 52.4% from the July 15th total of 352,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 381,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BDORY opened at $5.67 on Tuesday. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a fifty-two week low of $4.93 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80. The firm has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.42.

Get BANCO DO BRASIL/S alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This is a positive change from BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for BANCO DO BRASIL/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BANCO DO BRASIL/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.