Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) Short Interest Up 30.5% in July

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 390,400 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the July 15th total of 299,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLX. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 356,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,398,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 315.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 39,037 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 304,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,602,000 after buying an additional 27,315 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 6,340 shares during the period. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 434,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,674,000 after buying an additional 13,369 shares during the period. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLX stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,627. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.75. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $17.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $654.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.40.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A had a net margin of 36.81% and a return on equity of 5.62%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A Company Profile

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

