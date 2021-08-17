Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the July 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Bank Hapoalim B.M. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank Hapoalim B.M. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. stock opened at $43.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.72. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 1 year low of $25.85 and a 1 year high of $44.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.7183 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Bank Hapoalim B.M.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.03%.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Company Profile

Bank Hapoalim BM engages in the provision of private and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporate, and International Activities. The Retail Activity segment operates in Private Banking, Small Businesses, and Housing Loans. Private Banking provides a range of banking services and financial products, including investment advisory services.

