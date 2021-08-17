Bank of America Initiates Coverage on CS Disco (NYSE:LAW)

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on CS Disco in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. CS Disco presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.25.

NYSE:LAW opened at $56.32 on Monday. CS Disco has a 52 week low of $39.55 and a 52 week high of $58.29.

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

