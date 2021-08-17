Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target Raised to C$127.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price lifted by Barclays from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

BMO has been the subject of a number of other reports. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$131.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$139.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal to C$139.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$133.46.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at C$127.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$126.46. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of C$75.45 and a twelve month high of C$130.40. The stock has a market cap of C$82.80 billion and a PE ratio of 14.05.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported C$3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.58 by C$0.55. The firm had revenue of C$6.08 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 11.8488256 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

