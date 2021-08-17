Baozun (BZUN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 19th. Analysts expect Baozun to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Baozun had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 8.15%. Baozun’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Baozun to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ BZUN opened at $20.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.59 and a quick ratio of 5.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.97. Baozun has a 52 week low of $20.82 and a 52 week high of $57.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Baozun from $57.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Baozun from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Baozun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Baozun in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

About Baozun

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

