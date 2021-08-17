Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPF)

Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GLAPF. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Glanbia to a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Glanbia in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Glanbia in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of GLAPF remained flat at $$16.87 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.76. Glanbia has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $17.25.

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

