Bath & Body Works Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:BBWI)

Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of BBWI stock opened at $61.96 on Tuesday. Bath & Body Works has a 52 week low of $21.48 and a 52 week high of $66.26. The company has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.75.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BBWI shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $71.93 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bath & Body Works has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.80.

L Brands, through Bath & Body Works, Victoria’s Secret and PINK, is an international company. The company operates 2,669 company-operated specialty stores in the United States, Canada and Greater China, in more than 700 franchised locations worldwide and through its websites worldwide.

