BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. BBQ had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a negative net margin of 5.93%.

Shares of BBQ traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.96. 822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,630. BBQ has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $19.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.14. The firm has a market cap of $111.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on BBQ from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet cut BBQ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

In other news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc sold 7,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $105,049.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

BBQ Company Profile

BBQ Holdings, Inc develops, owns, operates, and franchises casual and fast dining restaurants under the Famous Dave's, Clark Crew BBQ, Granite City Food & Brewery, and Real Urban Barbecue names in the United States, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrÃ©e items, and side dishes and appetizers.

