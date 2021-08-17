BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. BBQ had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a negative net margin of 5.93%.
Shares of BBQ traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.96. 822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,630. BBQ has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $19.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.14. The firm has a market cap of $111.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on BBQ from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet cut BBQ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.
BBQ Company Profile
BBQ Holdings, Inc develops, owns, operates, and franchises casual and fast dining restaurants under the Famous Dave's, Clark Crew BBQ, Granite City Food & Brewery, and Real Urban Barbecue names in the United States, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrÃ©e items, and side dishes and appetizers.
