Berenberg Bank Analysts Give NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) a €59.00 Price Target

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) has been given a €59.00 ($69.41) target price by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NOEJ. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on NORMA Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NORMA Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €47.00 ($55.29).

Shares of ETR NOEJ opened at €44.00 ($51.76) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €44.42. NORMA Group has a fifty-two week low of €24.52 ($28.85) and a fifty-two week high of €49.36 ($58.07). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.09.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

