Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Berry Corporation is an independent upstream energy company which focuses on the conventional, long-lived oil reserves principally in the San Joaquin basin of California. Berry Corporation, formerly known as Berry Petroleum Corporation, is based in Dallas, Texas. “

BRY has been the subject of several other research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Berry in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Berry from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Berry in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.44.

NASDAQ:BRY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.07. 335,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,669. Berry has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $7.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 2.94.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Berry had a positive return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 33.93%. Analysts forecast that Berry will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Berry during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Berry by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,893 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Berry by 1,387.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 6,495 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Berry during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Berry during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

