Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYOC) Short Interest Update

Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYOC) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decline of 63.4% from the July 15th total of 41,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,548,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS BYOC opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. Beyond Commerce has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.

Beyond Commerce Company Profile

Beyond Commerce, Inc operates as a provider of internet marketing analytics, technologies and services. Its focus is to develop, acquire, and deploy disruptive strategic software technology and market-changing business models through organic growth and acquisitions. The firm portfolio of companies includes: Service 800 and PathUX.

