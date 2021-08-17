BHP Group (LON:BHP) Reaches New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

BHP Group (LON:BHP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 2,505 ($32.73) and last traded at GBX 2,462 ($32.17), with a volume of 3848427 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,280.50 ($29.79).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 6.33%. BHP Group’s payout ratio is presently 1.21%.

Get BHP Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price target on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,810 ($36.71) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,394.29 ($31.28).

The stock has a market capitalization of £123.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,212.71.

About BHP Group (LON:BHP)

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.