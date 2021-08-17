BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Shares Gap Down to $75.82

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $75.82, but opened at $71.48. BHP Group shares last traded at $70.90, with a volume of 155,382 shares.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital lowered shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,140.50.

The company has a market cap of $102.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BHP. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BHP Group by 806.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,273,156 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $88,344,000 after buying an additional 1,132,686 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,867,717 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $136,025,000 after purchasing an additional 805,136 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,144,449 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $79,414,000 after acquiring an additional 648,138 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,408,247 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $97,717,000 after acquiring an additional 605,893 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,531,000. 4.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

