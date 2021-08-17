Bilibili (BILI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ BILI opened at $69.46 on Tuesday. Bilibili has a 12-month low of $40.40 and a 12-month high of $157.66. The firm has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.57 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.05.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BILI. 86 Research raised Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Bilibili from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Bilibili from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CLSA assumed coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.70.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

