Binance USD (BUSD) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.16 Billion

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 17th. Binance USD has a market cap of $11.91 billion and $6.16 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Binance USD has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Binance USD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00063951 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003187 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00016924 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $442.09 or 0.00942196 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00049675 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.96 or 0.00164023 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002067 BTC.

About Binance USD

Binance USD is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 11,910,425,631 coins. Binance USD’s official website is www.paxos.com/busd . Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Binance USD is medium.com/Paxos

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Binance USD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

