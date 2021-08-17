Biofrontera (BFRA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRA) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of BFRA opened at $5.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.05 million, a PE ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Biofrontera has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $17.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.35.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Biofrontera stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) by 1,570.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,349 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.28% of Biofrontera worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that results in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of lesion-directed and field-directed actinic keratosis.

