Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Biomea Fusion Inc. is a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Biomea Fusion Inc. is based in REDWOOD CITY, Calif. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:BMEA traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.88. 113,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,976. Biomea Fusion has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.25.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). Research analysts anticipate that Biomea Fusion will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMEA. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of MENIN, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

