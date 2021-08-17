BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of PHGE stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.61. 72,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,981. The firm has a market cap of $87.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.04.

Get BiomX alerts:

PHGE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of BiomX in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BiomX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

In other news, Director Lynne Marie Sullivan purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jonathan Eitan Solomon acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 41,250 shares of company stock valued at $165,000 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

About BiomX

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for BiomX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BiomX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.