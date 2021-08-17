BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $23.15

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.15 and last traded at $23.27, with a volume of 2549 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.84.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities dropped their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $176.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.50.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.36 million, a PE ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.07.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.08). Analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 473,250 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $14,590,297.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 20,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 314.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BTAI)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

