Bismuth Trading Up 9.3% This Week (BIS)

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded up 16.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. During the last seven days, Bismuth has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar. Bismuth has a total market capitalization of $2.25 million and $50.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bismuth coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000224 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005615 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000103 BTC.

888tron (888) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000476 BTC.

About Bismuth

Bismuth uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 28,974,041 coins and its circulating supply is 21,866,057 coins. Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Buying and Selling Bismuth

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

