Bitblocks (BBK) Price Reaches $0.0018 on Exchanges

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. In the last seven days, Bitblocks has traded up 32% against the U.S. dollar. Bitblocks has a market capitalization of $476,000.69 and $93.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitblocks coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitblocks alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,163.60 or 1.00066644 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00037437 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00006854 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00079379 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000998 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00010454 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000531 BTC.

About Bitblocks

Bitblocks (CRYPTO:BBK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 273,203,440 coins and its circulating supply is 263,886,015 coins. Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_ . Bitblocks’ official website is bitblocksproject.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBlocks is an hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Bitblocks

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitblocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitblocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitblocks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.