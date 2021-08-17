BitCoal (COAL) Market Cap Achieves $28,706.15

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One BitCoal coin can currently be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BitCoal has traded down 12.2% against the dollar. BitCoal has a total market capitalization of $28,706.15 and approximately $39.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitCoal alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.24 or 0.00578469 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001506 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 31% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000168 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitCoal Profile

COAL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io . The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

Buying and Selling BitCoal

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitCoal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCoal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.