Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) Director Sells C$15,238.00 in Stock

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) Director John Robert Finbow sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.02, for a total value of C$15,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 730,192 shares in the company, valued at C$5,856,139.84.

John Robert Finbow also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Blackline Safety alerts:

On Friday, August 6th, John Robert Finbow sold 1,000 shares of Blackline Safety stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.03, for a total transaction of C$8,025.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, John Robert Finbow sold 19,000 shares of Blackline Safety stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.56, for a total transaction of C$162,640.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, John Robert Finbow sold 1,000 shares of Blackline Safety stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.70, for a total transaction of C$8,700.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, John Robert Finbow sold 1,400 shares of Blackline Safety stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.90, for a total transaction of C$12,460.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, John Robert Finbow sold 1,000 shares of Blackline Safety stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.90, for a total transaction of C$8,900.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, John Robert Finbow sold 10,000 shares of Blackline Safety stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.70, for a total transaction of C$87,000.00.

On Friday, May 21st, John Robert Finbow sold 3,500 shares of Blackline Safety stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.70, for a total transaction of C$30,450.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, John Robert Finbow sold 500 shares of Blackline Safety stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.50, for a total transaction of C$4,250.00.

Shares of CVE:BLN opened at C$8.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$484.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$8.92. Blackline Safety Corp. has a one year low of C$4.60 and a one year high of C$9.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$11.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blackline Safety Corp. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Blackline Safety from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Blackline Safety from C$8.70 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackline Safety currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.50.

About Blackline Safety

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

Further Reading: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.